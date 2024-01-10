Preparing For Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's National Football Team Defeats Vietnam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The team of Kyrgyzstan played a match with Vietnam's team in
Doha on Tuesday. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social
media, Azernews reports, citing 24 News
Agency.
Kojo Joel opened the scoring in the 31st minute of the match. In
the second half, the opponents leveled the score, but Aizar Akmatov
brought the Kyrgyz team ahead in the 75th minute. The result is
2:1.
The match was of a training nature and had no official status.
For Stefan Tarkovic's team, this match was the final one in
preparation for the Asian Cup, the first game of which the team
will play on January 16 against Thailand.
