Project On Water Supply From Araz To Heydar Aliyev Reservoir To Be Implemented

Abbas Ganbay Read more

For this purpose, construction of a new pumping station and a double-pipe line of 1200 mm diameter with a length of 30 km will be carried out. In this connection, the tender procedure has already been finalised. An appropriate amount of funding has been allocated, Azernews reports.

This water line will be laid within the framework of" the state program of socio-economic development of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027".

Following the "detailed action plan" of the program, AZN 44 mln 680 k. was initially allocated to finance both these and other infrastructural projects.

In this way, the territories of Nakhchivan City, Babek, and Kangarli districts will be provided with continuous irrigation.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev Reservoir has failed to accumulate sufficient water reserves in recent years due to existing droughts. This also caused serious problems with drinking and irrigation water supply in the mentioned areas, especially in the summer months. The laying of a new water pipeline from the Araz reservoir will solve this serious problem.