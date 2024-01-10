Project On Water Supply From Araz To Heydar Aliyev Reservoir To Be Implemented

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
For this purpose, construction of a new pumping station and a
double-pipe line of 1200 mm diameter with a length of 30 km will be
carried out. In this connection, the tender procedure has already
been finalised. An appropriate amount of funding has been
allocated, Azernews reports.
This water line will be laid within the framework of" the state
program of socio-economic development of Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic for 2023-2027".
Following the "detailed action plan" of the program, AZN 44 mln
680 k. was initially allocated to finance both these and other
infrastructural projects.
In this way, the territories of Nakhchivan City, Babek, and
Kangarli districts will be provided with continuous irrigation.
It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev Reservoir has failed to
accumulate sufficient water reserves in recent years due to
existing droughts. This also caused serious problems with drinking
and irrigation water supply in the mentioned areas, especially in
the summer months. The laying of a new water pipeline from the Araz
reservoir will solve this serious problem.
