Azerbaijan's Ombusman Office Holds Presentation On New Official Website

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The presentation ceremony of the newly improved official website
of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Office of Azerbaijan
was held. The presentation ceremony was attended by representatives
of various media organizations, including news agencies and
television channels, Azernews reports.
Emil Shahzadeh, sector manager of the Ombudsman's office, who
opened the event with an opening speech, said that the purpose of
redeveloping and improving the official website of the office is to
ensure that the site is more accessible to all users, including all
persons who apply to the Ombudsman, and at the same time to respond
more promptly to citizen requests and inquiries.
Later, Insaf Nasirov, the sector head of the department, gave
detailed information to the event participants about the advantages
and functionality of the updated site. He noted that a special tool
for persons with poor eyesight has been added to the new site to
ensure the further accessibility of persons with disabilities in a
special category, the number of sections of the site has been
increased, live broadcasting through the site has been created, as
well as opportunities for the interactive online holding of
educational events and photos.
