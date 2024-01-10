               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President: Issue Of Eight Villages Under Occupation Is Always On Agenda


1/10/2024 3:11:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The issue of the eight villages under occupation is always on the agenda today,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Azernews reports.

“This issue was discussed during my contacts with the prime minister of Armenia, including the last conversation on foot in St. Petersburg. I raised this issue, and this issue is also on the agenda of commissions dealing with delimitation. I should also inform you that the next meeting of the commissions is scheduled for this month, and this issue is on the agenda: the delimitation issue of that region, the Gazakh-Tovuz region,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

