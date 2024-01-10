President: Issue Of Eight Villages Under Occupation Is Always On Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The issue of the eight villages under occupation is always on
the agenda today,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Azernews
reports.
“This issue was discussed during my contacts with the prime
minister of Armenia, including the last conversation on foot in St.
Petersburg. I raised this issue, and this issue is also on the
agenda of commissions dealing with delimitation. I should also
inform you that the next meeting of the commissions is scheduled
for this month, and this issue is on the agenda: the delimitation
issue of that region, the Gazakh-Tovuz region,” President Ilham
Aliyev noted.
MENAFN10012024000195011045ID1107706064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.