We Will Support Process Of Freeing French Colonies, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We will persist on our journey. We are completing our
chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, but the Baku Initiative
Group will live on,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Azernews
reports.
“We will contribute to exposing French neocolonialism and to the
process of freeing French colonies from the French colonial yoke,”
the head of state pointed out.
In addressing the desecration of Khurshidbanu Natavan's statue
in France, the President drew a parallel with the Armenians' act of
digging Natavan`s grave in Aghdam, emphasizing the striking
similarity between the two incidents.
MENAFN10012024000195011045ID1107706063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.