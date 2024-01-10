               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
We Will Support Process Of Freeing French Colonies, President Says


1/10/2024 3:11:45 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We will persist on our journey. We are completing our chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, but the Baku Initiative Group will live on,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Azernews reports.

“We will contribute to exposing French neocolonialism and to the process of freeing French colonies from the French colonial yoke,” the head of state pointed out.

In addressing the desecration of Khurshidbanu Natavan's statue in France, the President drew a parallel with the Armenians' act of digging Natavan`s grave in Aghdam, emphasizing the striking similarity between the two incidents.

