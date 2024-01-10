Turmoil In French Diplomacy Under Macron's Transpolicy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As was to be expected, the Armenian authorities, together with
France, are going to continue to put pressure on Azerbaijan. For
months, the Armenian authorities have been pursuing a path towards
the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, where Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also supported this initiative.
Throughout this time, France was found to have been an instigator
of a new conflict in the South Caucasus.
Crisis-ridden France, under the rule of French President Macron
and his team, may soon face a cold winter. The French president on
Monday dismissed Elisabeth Borne, who had served as the country's
prime minister since May 2022. New agricultural reforms and taxes
have sparked a wave of protests across France. The beginning of
Israel's Middle East war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip escalated
into a war with the people of Palestine as well. This war has
stirred up a wave of protests against war, genocide, and
anti-Semitism around the world.
Protests against the genocide of the Palestinians have taken
place in France, where the situation of freedom of worship is
already difficult, as have anti-Semitism marches and protests by
Jewish rabbis in Paris against the Zionist regime in Israel. The
anti-Semitism march was held in response to the nearly 1250
anti-Semitic incidents that have occurred in France since October
7, involving French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Armenophile
and Islamophobe Marine Le Pen, who is known for her
anti-Azerbaijani statements in support of the separatist clan.
The international community, as well as the United States, turn
a blind eye to these incidents in France, where "freedom of
religion" is below zero, and at the whim of Secretary of State
Blinken, France is not on his list, as well as Armenia itself.
"Double standards and only business."
Sharp criticism in France was sparked by the participation in
the rally of Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right Rassemblement
Nationale faction in parliament, and party chairman Jordan
Bardella, who marched at the head of the column, as did French
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy
and Francois Hollande, several former heads of government, and
Jonathan Arfi, leader of the Council of Jewish Institutions of
France (CRIF).
"Although this is a supra-party demonstration, the participation
of the leaders of the Rassemblement Nationale is unwelcome,' Yael
Bron-Pivet, the president of the lower house of parliament, whose
Jewish ancestors fled to France from Germany and Poland in the last
century, said in a radio interview on the eve of the action.
The CRIF leader, Arfi, also described as undesirable the
participation in the action of "the heirs of a party created by
former collaborators (of the Nazis)". In his opinion, there is thus
an "obscene instrumentalisation of the march".
The political rivals oppose the participation of the National
Rally leaders, pointing to the history of this party, created in
1973 by Marine Le Pen's father Jean-Marie Jean-Marie under the name
National Front.
"It (the party) brought together former supporters of the Vichy
regime, anti-Semites, and members of the far-right student union
Groupe Union Défense (GUD) (Group of Joint Defence)." Jean-Marie Le
Pen repeatedly referred to the Nazi gas chambers as a "detail" of
history.
"'French justice has condemned him for anti-Semitism, so the
Groupe National Unite has no place at the rally,' government
spokesman Olivier Véran said.
"Nagorno-Karabakh is a territory inhabited by Armenians and
historically linked to this nation. This has been the case for
centuries, long before the Turkic peoples came to the region. No
one denies this, and I will staunchly defend its cultural
specificity, its history, and its people," Marine Le Pen
propagandises.
Western globalisation and the imposition of a new world order
have had a profound effect on the whole system. To replace Prime
Minister Borne, the President appointed French Minister of
Education Gabriel Attal, who is the husband of MEP Stéphane
Sejournet. MEP, after the Armenian Prime Minister's speech on
October 17, 2023, committed to defending Armenian "democracy" and
the Armenians who left voluntarily. A few weeks before Pashinyan's
October 5 speech to the European Parliament, the same MP "husband"
stated that: "On our initiative, the European Parliament adopted a
resolution condemning the ethnic cleansing in "Nagorno-Karabakh"
and calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan. We stand with the
Armenian people. France cannot act alone. Europe must play its
part."
Stéphane Sejourne, as one of Armenia's ardent supporters,
lobbies for Armenia's interests both in France and in the European
Parliament. He is the initiator of several European Parliament
resolutions against Azerbaijan.
The new Prime Minister's wife is proud of her activities related
to the "defence" of Armenians and often writes about them on social
networks. The lobbying of the interests of Armenians by the "wife"
of the new Prime Minister of France will undoubtedly affect the
position of the PM.
During an old interview with Paris Match, when asked, "Trump or
Putin?" Attal replied, "For an underwater fishing trip to Siberia,
I would choose Putin. For a casino night, I would choose Trump.
Otherwise, neither one nor the other."
After a while, France carried out the desired action, supplied
Armenia with overdue weapons (armoured vehicles, air defence
systems), and was caught spying in Azerbaijan. According to
preliminary data, the detainee is in custody in that country.
Martin Ryan, a young immigrant from Baku, was arrested in early
December on espionage charges amid strong tensions between France
and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani diplomats in Paris were expelled from
Baku in response.
"'We spoke to him four times, for two minutes each time. He says
he is being treated well and that he is getting along well with his
lawyer," his father, Richard Ryan, explained.
On December 27, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced
the expulsion of "two staff members of the French Embassy in
Azerbaijan," declared persona non grata, and "refuted the
accusations made by Azerbaijan to justify its decision".
France has declared two employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in
France persona non grata as a reciprocal measure.
Martin Ryan, who also holds British citizenship on his father's
side, moved to Baku for four years, where he founded a small
company (Merkorama) specialising in import-export, particularly in
the wine trade. While engaged to an Azerbaijani woman, he does not
seem to have been politically active. In the opinion of his
entourage, he was the victim of "malevolence": "representatives of
French intelligence, according to his (Richard Ryan's) father,
involved him (Martin Ryan) in collecting and passing on information
about third countries.
There is no doubt that the Armenian lobby strengthens its
position through some corrupt French officials who, under the guise
of "anti-Semitism," act against Islam and the Turkic world. The
President of France has tightly clung to a "couple" of husbands to
strengthen his power in the political race, and the commitment to
the LGBT community and its propaganda ordered by the Western clans
will slightly strengthen the already precarious position of the
French President. The continuation of the "pressure" on Azerbaijan
is not excluded, which could lead to a cold winter in France.
