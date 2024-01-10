Ukraine, Lithuania Begin Work On Bilateral Security Guarantees Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the Republic of Lithuania are starting to work on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees as envisaged by the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which was signed in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with the mass media representatives in Vilnius, following his negotiations with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last year, we reached such a level of relations with the Group of Seven (G7) that it allowed us to conclude a declaration of support for Ukraine for the time before our country joins NATO. Now, the countries that value international law are gradually joining the principles of the Declaration and starting to work with Ukraine on bilateral agreements on security guarantees. I am glad that we are starting such work with Lithuanian partners,” Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine expressed hope that this agreement with Lithuania, same as other bilateral agreements, would become a clear signal to each citizen of the states involved about mutual support and assistance.

“As long as we stand together, our nations are protected,” Zelensky emphasized.

The Head of State mentioned that the whole range of bilateral agreements had been outlined in the Joint Statement with the President of Lithuania.

A reminder that, on July 12, 2023, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Photo, video: Office of the President of Ukraine