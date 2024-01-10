Presidents Of Ukraine, Lithuania Sign Joint Statement In Vilnius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda have signed a Joint Statement in Vilnius and participated in the signing ceremony of a number of bilateral agreements.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the framework of the official visit to the Republic of Lithuania, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda signed a Joint Statement. Additionally, a number of Ukrainian-Lithuanian documents were signed in the presence of the two leaders,” the report states.

In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry and the Lithuanian Defense and Security Industry Association.

The document aims to promote and develop cooperation in the defense and security sectors. The memorandum envisages support for the implementation of joint projects in the field of defense technology, including projects on the development and production of unmanned aerial and ground platforms, electronic warfare, demining equipment, and other advanced defense technology solutions.

The document envisages cooperation in developing products to enhance situational awareness and provide technological superiority in the field of traditional weapons, such as armored vehicles and artillery systems, as well as cooperation between Lithuanian and Ukrainian defense industry companies and scientific institutions in creating new products, particularly in the field of cybersecurity and communications.

Additionally, the letters of intent were signed between Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC and four foreign companies: RSI Europe, Brolis Semiconductors, DMEXS and NT Service. These companies are engaged in innovative R&D and production in the military sphere. They specialize in the design and manufacture of modern electronic warfare equipment, remote initiation systems, optics for firearms, and surveillance systems.

The President of Ukraine is also planning to meet with the Prime Minister of Lithuania and the Speaker of the Seimas, as well as Lithuanian political figures and the representatives of the mass media and the Ukrainian community.