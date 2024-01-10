Partners Yet Not Ready To Demand That Ukraine Freeze The War Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's partners are yet not ready to demand that Kyiv freeze the war against Russia, but they should pay attention to the fact that Putin is not going to wind up the hostilities.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with the mass media representatives in Vilnius, following his negotiations with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There is no pressure from partners regarding the termination of Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. Halting our fair defense and our fair struggle – we have had no pressure in this regard. So far. There are different voices. I have heard, read and know them in the media. There are different voices and discussions. I think that the partners are yet not ready to officially give us relevant signals. At least I haven't heard them personally. But, it seems to me that we should pay attention to the rhetoric of the President of the Russian Federation. He is not going to stop. He wants to occupy us completely,” Zelensky said.

Therefore, according to the Head of State, the uncertainty of partners regarding financial and military assistance to Ukraine only adds courage and strength to Russia.

“Hence, we certainly should not delay this [providing aid – Ed.],” Zelensky stressed.

In his words, Putin will not rest until he destroys Ukraine. Meanwhile, if Ukraine fails to endure, such countries as Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Moldova may be next in line.

“They [Russians – Ed.] have already started talking about Finland, about Uzbekistan's independence... He [Putin – Ed.] will not stop this until we all finish him off together,” Zelensky concluded.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine