Woman Killed As Russians Drop Guided Bombs On Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 10, 2024, Russian troops dropped guided bombs on the Kharkiv region's village of Vilkhuvatka.
The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The occupiers dropped guided bombs on the Kupiansk district's village of Vilkhuvatka. Following the enemy attack, a woman, 48, was killed,” Syniehubov wrote.
Ten detached houses and a shop were damaged. A fire broke out in a local school.
According to Syniehubov, emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of enemy strikes.
A reminder that, on January 9, 2024, Russian attacks affected over 17 settlements across the Kharkiv region.
MENAFN10012024000193011044ID1107706056
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.