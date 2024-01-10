Woman Killed As Russians Drop Guided Bombs On Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 10, 2024, Russian troops dropped guided bombs on the Kharkiv region's village of Vilkhuvatka.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupiers dropped guided bombs on the Kupiansk district's village of Vilkhuvatka. Following the enemy attack, a woman, 48, was killed,” Syniehubov wrote.

Ten detached houses and a shop were damaged. A fire broke out in a local school.

According to Syniehubov, emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of enemy strikes.

A reminder that, on January 9, 2024, Russian attacks affected over 17 settlements across the Kharkiv region.