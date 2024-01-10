Invaders Shell Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the village of Novodmytrivka in the Kherson region, injuring a 58-year-old local resident.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army shelled residential buildings in Novodmytrivka," the post says.

As noted, a 58-year-old local resident was injured in his own home. He suffered a concussion and a head injury. The man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders shelled Kherson region 73 times, wounding two civilians.