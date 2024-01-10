Ukroboronprom Starts Partnership With Four Lithuanian Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (Ukroboronprom) is launching a partnership with four Lithuanian companies engaged in innovative development and production in the military sphere.

The press service of Ukroboronprom announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that cooperation is planned with Lithuanian companies engaged in the production of sights, including thermal imaging, modern remote initiation systems, electronic warfare, communications, etc. These are NT Service, Brolis Semiconductors, RSI Europe and DMEXS.

"We continue to work on deepening cooperation between the national defense industry and innovative foreign companies, particularly in the field of electronic warfare and unmanned systems. This brings our Victory closer and contributes to further development of the national defense industry on the way to creating the Arsenal of the Free World in Ukraine," said UDI Director General Herman Smetanin.

Presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania sign Joint Statement in Vilnius

As reported by Ukrinform, following talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting with media representatives that Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on the joint production of defensive military equipment, namely counter-drone technologies.

Main photo: Ukroboronprom