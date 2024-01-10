Yermak Has Phone Call With Argentine President Representative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with General Secretary of the Presidency of the Argentine Nation Karina Milei.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Ukrainian president's press service .

“The parties discussed the possibility of organizing a Ukraine – Latin America Summit, which was supported by the Presidents of Argentina and Ukraine during their meeting in Buenos Aires,” the report says.

The interlocutors discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Argentina and his talks with newly elected President Javier Milei. In particular, they emphasized the importance of exchanging visits by government delegations in the near future to continue the dialogue.

In addition, Andriy Yermak and Karina Milei discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The Head of the President's Office invited Argentine representatives to a meeting of national security advisors and political advisors to the heads of state that will take place in Davos soon.

As reported by Ukrinform, in early December, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky attended the inauguration of newly elected President of Argentina Javier Milei.

Milei offered Zelensky to hold a summit in Argentina with Latin American countries to achieve peace in Ukraine.