Lithuanian Support Gives Ukraine Strength - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania's support is very valuable for the Ukrainian people and gives Ukraine strength in the fight against Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a meeting with media representatives following the talks with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Ukrainian president's press service.



"The principal thing our negotiations have always been based on is confidence. We will be able to defend our independence. We will be able to secure our statehood. We stand together and maintain our unity. And every manifestation of support for Ukraine is also, ultimately, support for Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, and every state that is and will be independent despite any ambitions of Russia,"

Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized that his first foreign visit in the year 2024 was to friendly Lithuania, and it was a visit of gratitude and shared confidence of the nations bordering Russia.

Presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania sign Joint Statement in Vilnius

He said that at the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, they discussed topics important for the security and development of the two nations, as well as for relations with other countries of the free world.

Zelensky also congratulated Gitanas Nausėda and the entire people of Lithuania on the upcoming Defenders of Freedom Day, celebrated on January 13.

The head of the Ukrainian state emphasized that this year would be pivotal in many ways for Ukraine, Lithuania and all partners in the free world. Therefore, this year, decisions must be passed in favor of freedom, integrity of our states, protection of our cultures and a just peace for every nation, he said.

"During the war, we have already proved that Russia can be stopped. We have proved that Russia can be pushed back. And now the task is to prove that we can claw back peace from Russia's hands for ourselves, the peace we want – a just peace – and security for our nations - the security we need, lasting security," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Vilnius on a visit. He has already had talks with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nausėda.

It is expected that Zelensky will also meet with the Prime Minister and Speaker of the Seimas, as well as representatives of Lithuanian political forces.

Later, the President of Ukraine also plans to visit Latvia and Estonia.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office