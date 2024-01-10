Almost One Million Children In Ukraine Do Not Have Safe Access To Education - UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost one million war-affected children do not have safe and reliable access to continue their education, which will jeopardize the future of an entire generation.

This was stated by Edem Wosornu, director of operations and advocacy in the UN Department of Humanitarian Affairs, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to her, the scale of humanitarian needs in Ukraine remains vast. More than 14.6 million people – about 40 % of Ukraine's population – require some form of humanitarian assistance.

Four million people – including nearly one million children – are still displaced within the country. Over 6.3 million people continue to live as refugees in neighbouring European countries and globally, Wosornu said.

Over 14M Ukrainians need humanitarian aid - UN

She stressed that since the full-scale war, 1,435 attacks on the health care system have been confirmed, including the killing of 112 health workers.

In addition, more than 3,000 educational facilities have also been damaged or destroyed. Many remaining educational facilities are being used to accommodate displaced people or as aid distribution centres.

As reported, on Wednesday, the UN Security Council, at the request of the United States, is discussing Russia's and the DPRK's violations of Security Council resolutions on the supply of North Korean weapons to Russia.