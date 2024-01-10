Ukraine Appreciates Lithuanian Seimas' Leadership: Zelensky Meets With Speaker And Mps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his official visit to the Republic of Lithuania, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, her deputies, heads of parliamentary committees and leaders of the largest factions of the Lithuanian parliament.

According to the Ukrainian president's press service , Zelensky noted the leadership of the Seimas in many issues of assistance to Ukraine and the importance of support at the parliamentary level.

"In some issues, it is not the size of the country that matters, but the loudness of its voice. We hear Lithuania's clear and loud voice in support of Ukraine and we greatly appreciate that," the President said.

The Head of State and the Lithuanian MPs discussed further support for Ukraine's integration into NATO and the steps necessary for that.

Special attention was also paid to the joint work of Ukraine and Lithuania, together with other partners, to hold Russia accountable for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky on January 10 arrived in Vilnius on a visit.

Photo, video: Ukrainian President's Office