Ukrainian Forces Repel 39 Attacks In Six Sectors In Past Day General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 39 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Zaporizhzhia directions and another ten assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, the Russian troops continue attempts to knock Ukrainian units out of the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Throughout the day, the invaders conducted ten unsuccessful assaults. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The General Staff reports that the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. In total, 42 combat clashes took place on front lines in the past day.

Enemy launched 25 airstrikes insector in past day

The Ukrainian Air Force launched seven strikes on the Russian manpower clusters. Air defense forces intercepted an enemy Kh-59 guided missile.

For their part, missile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and three other enemy targets: a command post, an ammunition depot and an EW station.

Throughout the day, Russian invaders carried out 2 missile attacks and 29 airstrikes, as well as 19 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, air defenses were activated in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region on January 10. Soldiers from the Air Command East destroyed an enemy missile.

