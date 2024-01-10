Ukraine Praises Romania's Helping Hand In Resolving Logistical Issues - Stratcom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romania, one of the NATO member states that feels the proximity of the Russian threat the most, has been actively helping Ukraine in addressing the emerging logistical issues.

That's according to the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, Ukrinform reports.

“Romania assists Ukraine in solving logistical problems. A significant part of Ukrainian food exports is carried out through Romanian ports,” the report reads.

It is recalled that Romania is one of the NATO countries that feels the proximity of the Russian threat the most as Russia attacks Ukrainian ports directly near the Romanian border.

Zelensky, Iohannis discuss security situation, further support for Ukraine

In October 2023, Ukraine and Romania signed a strategic partnership agreement as Ukrainian-Romanian relations are a“guarantee of security and stability in the Black Sea region”.

The Romanian Navy, together with Bulgaria, have begun patrolling the coastal waters of the Black Sea to eliminate the mine threat to the functioning of Ukraine's temporary maritime corridor.

Also, as part of the effort to facilitate logistical issues, Romania is making efforts to increase the capacity of border crossings with Ukraine.

Ukraine exports almost 15M t of cargo via temporary sea- Kubrakov

“The construction of the Moldova Highway transport corridor is underway, which will reduce Ukraine's dependence on transit through Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary,” the report concludes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis have discussed ways to increase the capacity of border crossings.