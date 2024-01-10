Turkish, Russian Presidents To Hold Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. A meeting will
take place between the presidents of Russia and Türkiye, Kremlin
spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports referring to Russian media.
He stated that the date of the meeting between the heads of
Russia and Türkiye, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is
being worked out through diplomatic channels.
The previous meeting between the presidents took place in Sochi
in September 2023.
