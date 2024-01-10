               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Ranks Among Strongest Armies For 2024


1/10/2024 3:10:20 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijan took 59th place in the Global Firepower's World Military Strength Ranking for 2024, Trend reports via the ranking.

Note that the United States ranks first on the list. Other countries in the top ten are Russia, China, India, South Korea, the UK, Japan, Turkey, Pakistan, and Italy.

The French Army finished 11th out of 145 countries, missing out on the top ten. Armenia is ranked 102nd.

According to the ranking, Bhutan has the world's weakest army.

When creating the Global Firepower Ranking, criteria such as personnel, airpower, ground strength, naval strength, logistics, and finances were considered.

The size of a country's military budget, external debt, foreign exchange reserves, and purchasing power are all crucial considerations.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN10012024000187011040ID1107706043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search