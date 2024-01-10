Azerbaijan Ranks Among Strongest Armies For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijan took
59th place in the Global Firepower's World Military Strength
Ranking for 2024, Trend reports
via the ranking.
Note that the United States ranks first on the list. Other
countries in the top ten are Russia, China, India, South Korea, the
UK, Japan, Turkey, Pakistan, and Italy.
The French Army finished 11th out of 145 countries, missing out
on the top ten. Armenia is ranked 102nd.
According to the ranking, Bhutan has the world's weakest
army.
When creating the Global Firepower Ranking, criteria such as
personnel, airpower, ground strength, naval strength, logistics,
and finances were considered.
The size of a country's military budget, external debt, foreign
exchange reserves, and purchasing power are all crucial
considerations.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN10012024000187011040ID1107706043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.