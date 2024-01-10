Azerbaijan Will Have A Special Role To Play As President Of COP29 - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijan will
have a special role to play as president of COP29. The course of
the proceedings will largely depend on our position, said President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels,
Tren reports.
“We have already received offers on cooperation from several
countries. We will be ready to cooperate with all countries. This
will be a great experience for us. Because I still think that this
is the world's number one international event, an international
conference, and from the point of view of the attention of the
world community, it is more prestigious than the UN General
Assembly,” the head of state pointed out.
