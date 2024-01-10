               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Will Have A Special Role To Play As President Of COP29 - President Ilham Aliyev


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijan will have a special role to play as president of COP29. The course of the proceedings will largely depend on our position, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Tren reports.

“We have already received offers on cooperation from several countries. We will be ready to cooperate with all countries. This will be a great experience for us. Because I still think that this is the world's number one international event, an international conference, and from the point of view of the attention of the world community, it is more prestigious than the UN General Assembly,” the head of state pointed out.

