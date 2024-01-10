Eritrea: National Agricultural Research Institute’S Activity Assessment Meeting

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The National Agricultural Research Institute conducted its annual activity assessment meeting in Halhale on January 9. The meeting saw the attendance of Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the Southern Region, along with heads of the Ministry of Agriculture and Southern Region, and a number of agricultural experts and researchers.

During the meeting, Mr. Tsegay Berhane, head of the research institute, highlighted several key achievements of 2023. These included the development of improved wheat seeds for bread and pasta production, cross-breeding of corn seeds, a cassava development initiative, promoting research on nutritious food, and the cross-breeding of dairy cows and development of green fodder.

Additionally, the report outlined the genetic resources research branch's renovation of 35 field pea samples and 75 common bean samples, along with the collection of four types of tree samples for further study. Mr. Tsegay noted that research was also conducted on various cereals, oil crops, vegetables, and fruits.

Mr. Tsegay further emphasized the nationwide efforts in soil and water conservation activities and the enhancement of agricultural infrastructure.

The participants engaged in extensive discussions on the presented report and adopted various recommendations.

Minister Arefaine Berhe underscored the fundamental role of agricultural research in agricultural development. He emphasized the need for focused efforts on soil and water conservation to boost agricultural production.

Furthermore, Minister Arefaine urged the adoption of modern farming techniques, including the development of irrigation farming, proper utilization of organic fertilizer, advancement of animal fodder, and city agriculture. He also highlighted the importance of paying attention to the development of nutritious food.

