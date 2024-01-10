Gianni Infantino Receives International Sports Personality Award In Dubai

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

FIFA President ( )

named International Sports Personality for 2023 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards;

Gianni Infantino says award“fills me with such pride” at ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates;

Award bestowed on innovators who use creativity to develop sport.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received the award for International Sports Personality of the Year at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Inspired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's love of sport, the awards were established in 2009, and recognise individual achievement in a broad range of sport-related fields.



International recipients have been eligible since 2012, and the International Sports Personality of the Year is the highest international honour, acknowledging innovators who develop sport and increase fair competition.

“I am honoured to be awarded The International Sports Personality of the Year at the 12th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award in Dubai,” said Mr Infantino.

“Receiving this award, which celebrates creativity, innovation and fairness in the sporting world, fills me with such pride because, at FIFA, we represent unity, fair competition, equality, and sustained global development.

“I would like to congratulate all the award winners and express my heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, and the award committees for this award, the highest international award given by the city of Dubai.”

