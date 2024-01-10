Major Achievements In '23 - KRCS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced major achievements during 2023 thanks to the support and sponsorship of the political leaderships, which contributed to delivering humanitarian aid to those in need around the world.

KRCS had many accomplishments; executing projects in many countries around the world, especially those hit by natural disasters or humanitarian crises, said Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, KRCS's Chairman in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Wednesday.

His remarks came marking the 58th anniversary of the Society's foundation.

KRCS had become an embodiment of humanity in the midst of local and international crises, Al-Sayer noted, adding that it was evident in KRCS's continuous aid to the afflicted in Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Ukraine, Morocco, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Somalia, Bangladesh, Yemen, and in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip.

The aid, Al-Sayer added, included several areas, most notably healthcare, food security, livelihood, pioneering educational projects, in addition to water, energy, and transportation projects.

Al-Sayer went on to say that KRCS was keen to diversify activities to include all health aspects, including first aid, emergency medical care, health education, and providing urgent aid to victims of disasters and crises, including providing medicines and medical devices, performing surgeries, equipping hospitals, and establishing mobile clinics.

Nevertheless, when it comes to aid inside Kuwait, Al-Sayer said KRCS's assistance and initiatives to families in need, range from food, medical treatment, clothing, shelter, as well as education and women and family support programs.

KRCS is moving into a new phase in humanitarian aid, and is anticipating an era full of humanitarian challenges that will require developing plans and strategies to confront them. (end)

