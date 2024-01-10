Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad Awarded Year's Arab Sports Personality

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Award on Wednesday honored Sheikh Dr. Talal Al-Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah with the Arab Sports Personality of the Year Award.

The aforementioned honor comes in recognition of Sheikh Talal's outstanding contributions to promoting sports in Kuwait and the Arab region.

Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad expressed to KUNA, after the closing ceremony, his gratitude for such honor by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid.

This award, Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad said, would motivate him to exert more efforts to develop sports in the Gulf region and globally.

He added that "this distinguished honor from the UAE and its generous people," came after a long journey in the field of sports, hoping for a bright future for Kuwaiti sport.

For his part, Kuwait's Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Ambassador Ali Al-Thaydi, told KUNA that this honor comes as an extension of previous achievements, as Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad was honored 10 years ago.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Award honors individuals, teams and organizations who have made significant sporting contributions in the United Arab Emirates and globally. It is designed to celebrate and promote the best initiatives in projects or programs in the sporting field, such as tolerance, knowledge management, empowering communities and tackling global challenges. (end) sm