Strikes Cripple Germany's Traffic, Cargo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- A major wave of strikes paralyzed traffic and cargo in Germany on Wednesday in protest against the government's reduction of aid to the agriculture sector, demand for higher wages and shortening working hours.

Local media reported that Rail Union (GDL) began a strike that will last until next Friday to demand higher wages and reduction of working hours.

This comes after a strike by agricultural workers a few days ago in protest against the federal government's reduction of aid to the sector.

While the strike disrupted the movement of more than 80 percent of long-distance trains between German cities and towns, a study which by the YouGov institute indicated that resorting to highway and street closures by farmers' tractors and trucks hindered the movement of 19 percent of citizens today and in the past two days; preventing employees from reaching their workplaces, as well as hindering goods' shipments.

The Farmers' Union confirmed in a statement the success of this campaign, which may continue after January 15; the date set for the end of the protests. (end)

