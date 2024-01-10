Attack Kills Election Candidate Among 3 N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- At least three people, including an independent election candidate, were killed in an attack on the latter's vehicle in a tribal district of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said police on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Rohan Zeb told media that independent candidate Kaleemullah Khan, contesting for the upcoming general elections from North Waziristan District, was on his way back home from Miranshah area when his convoy was attacked by unknown assailants in the Tappi area. "Two of his bodyguards were also killed in the firing," the official added.

Moreover, in a separate incident, former Senator belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Aslam Buledi was injured in firing in Turbat district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. He has been moved to the government run District Headquarters Hospital.

The attacks come at a time when the country is preparing for upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 8. Last week, the Senate of Pakistan passed a resolution demanding a delay in the polls due to security concerns and weather situation in KPK and Balochistan provinces. (end)

sbk







