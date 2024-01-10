Israeli Projectile Kills Man In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Israel's artillery projectile killed Wednesday a Lebanese man in Kafr Kila village, south of Lebanon.

The Israeli army's projectiles fell between Kafr Kila and Deir Mimas on one hand, and Kafr Kila and Aadaysit on the other, National News Agency reported, noting that the Israeli occupation forces also targeted with artillery some other towns.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army Command issued a statement warning against unexploded thermal balloons fired by the Israeli army on Lebanon's towns and villages.

Some of those balloons fall near residential areas, it stated, indicating that they are dangerous as they have incendiary and explosive materials and could explode at any time. (end)

