One Killed In Israeli Airstrike On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 10 (KUNA) - One person was killed and another injured on Wednesday, in an Israeli airstrike on a house Southern Lebanon.

The raid also bombed several villages and land near the Blue Line, according to the Lebanese Army Command.

A joint Lebanese Army and UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol found five tubes used to pump incendiary materials in the border towns of Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab, which the Israeli occupation forces extended from within occupied Palestinian territories to Lebanese territories, as a Command statement.

It added that while a special army unit dismantled the tubes with UNIFIL unit in site, they were shot by Israeli occupation forces but no casualties were reported.

Clashes between occupation forces and Lebanese forces continue in the southern regions and borders on a daily basis since the launch of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on last October 7. (end)

