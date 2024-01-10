Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Jan 11-13, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar is gearing up for an exciting weekend filled with numerous activities. Are you ready for the fun that waits ahead?

As the AFC Asian Cup gets underway this Friday, football fever is once again gripping Qatar. The country is set to host a variety of events and entertainment, with fans from the 24 participating countries ready to color the streets in their national jerseys and flags. Along with the fans, other international visitors are also arriving to enjoy the games and accompanying events.

Don't miss the opening ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup. Experience the thrills of football, either live in the stadiums or at fan zones across the country, as the best national teams in Asia compete. Explore the diverse cultures of 24 Asian countries, enjoy shopping while earning rewards, and more activities this weekend.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Matches

January 12 to February 10, 2024

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 is set to kick off this Friday, promising a lot of excitement and joy. Make sure to secure your seat in the stadiums, fan zones, or find a spot where the games will be screened around the country. Enjoy watching the best 24 national teams in Asia compete for the honor of being crowned the Asian champion.

Qatar vs Lebanon

January 12

7 pm

Lusail Stadium

Australia vs India

January 13

2:30 pm

Khalifa International Stadium

China vs Tajikistan

January 13

5:30pm

Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

Uzbekistan vs Syria

January 13

8:30 pm

Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

Hello Asia

Until February 10, 2024

4 PM - 12 AM (excluding match days at Lusail Stadium)

Lusail Boulevard

Enjoy captivating parades, explore vibrant markets, savor diverse cuisines, and witness colorful folklore performances. Don't miss the two daily parades at 6:30pm and 9pm.

Visit the ' Country Zones' to discover 24 different country zones, including Qatar, China, India, South Korea, and Lebanon. Each zone offers a unique glimpse into the hospitality and culture of the participating AFC Asian Cup countries.

Expo Carnival

January 12&13, 2024

4 PM, 7 PM & 8:30 PM

Family Amphitheater - Family Zone

Dive into a world of imagination at the Expo Carnival. Enjoy magical performances, circus games, and exclusive entertainment.

The event will be running on until January 17

Expo Fan Zone

January 12 to February 10, 2024

Cultural Zone, Expo 2023 Doha

A fusion of sports, entertainment, and cultural festivities. Activities include Paintball Battle Zone, shooting range, football matches, Mini-Golf course, laser shows, color festival, and freestyle performances.

AFC Asian Cup Events at Msheireb Downtown Doha

January 12 to February 10, 2024

Msheireb Downtown

Msheireb Downtown Doha transforms into a hub for football fans and cultural exploration during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. Experience the Asian Sikka, taste authentic international cuisine, enjoy cultural exhibits and performances, and participate in football-themed activities. Don't forget to visit the 'Human Football Arena' and to watch live match broadcasts at Barahat Msheireb, interactive football stations, and a variety of cuisine from local restaurants.

For more information about events in Msheireb

2nd Arab Age Group Aquatics Championship

U ntil January 15

Aspire Dome, Old Doha Port

Featuring over 400 athletes from 17 countries in swimming, water polo, and open water swimming. This event is a precursor to the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024, which will be held for the first time in the Middle East, starting from Feb. 2 to 18.

In the Aspire Dome, the swimming competitions will be held from Wednesday to Saturday, while the water polo competitions will start on Thursday and conclude on Saturday as well.

In Old Doha Port, the open water swimming competitions will be held on Sunday and Monday.

Shop Qatar Second Raffle Draw Announcement



January 12,2024

Msheireb Galleria

With each week of Shop Qatar, a lucky winner will get the keys to a brand-new car. The festival also features sales, entertainment, and the opportunity to meet beloved characters from Cocomelon, Bluey, Miraculous, and Barbie. Shop more for a chance to win big – it's not just shopping, it's an adventure!

AFC Asian Cup Events at Katara



January 11 to February 10, 2024

3-11pm

Katara

Katara has unveiled a month-long celebration, comprising an impressive lineup of 46 events. Here are some highlights of the events taking place this weekend:

Releasing Homing Pigeons : The celebration begins with the release of 5,000 homing pigeons, marking the commencement of Katara's events aligned with the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Street Art Festival : Taking place throughout the streets of Katara, this festival provides a platform for artists, actors, and musicians to showcase their talents, either individually or in groups.

For a complete guide to Katara's events during the AFC Asian Cup

Selfie with Trophy and Saboog's Family

Jan 11, 12, 13

4pm-8pm

City Center Doha, Doha Festival City, Expo Doha 2023

Capture a memorable selfie with the AFC Asian Cup 2023 trophy and meet the jerboa family of five – Saboog, Tmbki, Freha, Zkriti, and Traeneh. Feel the excitement of the AFC Asian Cup and enjoy the entertainment and activities inside the mall.

The Mascots' family tour will make its first stop this weekend on Jan 11 at City Center Doha, followed by Jan 12 at Doha Festival City, and will conclude the tour on Jan 13 at Expo Doha 2023.