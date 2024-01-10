Patriot Mobile Stands Firm Against Censorship, Denounces Instagram’S Shutdown Of AFPI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grapevine, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reaffirming Patriot Mobile 's commitment to the First Amendment, today the company categorically condemned the recent shutdown of the America First Policy Institute's (AFPI) Instagram account, citing it as a destressing echo of the Soviet era's suppression of free expression.

Patriot Mobile urges Americans to rally behind the red economy, fostering an environment that champions freedom and counters the threats posed by ideologies that seek to undermine individual liberties. The company encourages patriots to come together and present a united front against the encroachment of fascist, Marxist, socialist, and communist ideologies that threaten the very essence of freedom.

“Patriot Mobile is so committed to our First Amendment protections of free speech, that it is one of our four pillars of giving,” said Leigh Wambsganss, Patriot Mobile Chief Communications Officer.“The act of silencing AFPI on Instagram illuminates a concerning trend in silencing voices that do not conform to extreme left media moguls and corporate elites. It is especially concerning in a Presidential election year.”

To make a tangible difference in the fight for free speech and support causes aligned with Patriot Mobile's values, freedom loving Americans are encouraged to switch to Patriot Mobile today. By doing so, a portion of every dollar of every cell phone bill actively champions freedom. Contact Patriot Mobile today at or call 972-PATRIOT.

AFPI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, nonpartisan research institute committed to America First policies. Learn more about AFPI at .

Patriot Mobile is America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that align with our Four Pillars of Giving: the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the Sanctity of Life, and we support our Military, Veterans and First Responder Heroes. Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given constitutional rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

CONTACT: ...