Criticalarc To Address Increased Focus On Campus Safety With Senior U.S. Sales Appointment

Anne Cynamon appointed to senior role as universities look to transform safety standards with SafeZone

- Anne CynamonDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As more universities look to transform safety standards for students and staff, CriticalArc has strengthened its U.S. team with the appointment of Anne Cynamon as Senior Director of Sales.Anne, who has a strong track record in the higher education sector, will be leading the SafeZone Mid-Atlantic region, with responsibility for the East Coast sales team.SafeZone is used by many of the world's leading universities. Unlike traditional solutions, SafeZone combines multiple safety, security, well-being, and emergency management capabilities. With a unified platform, it empowers university campus safety departments with more efficient operations, and it provides better value than separate siloed solutions.“In today's increasingly competitive higher education market, universities understand that safety is a top consideration for students when choosing where to study,” Anne says.“I'm excited to be joining CriticalArc; the minute I first engaged with the team I could tell this was a company with a transformative solution and a global community of customers that was driving the industry forward. I look forward to supporting CriticalArc's continued growth in the USA and bringing my experience to the table to help more universities provide Safety Everywhere to their communities via SafeZone.”Anne joins CriticalArc's U.S. team at a time of increased demand for SafeZone, which has a proven track record of significantly higher user engagement and support among students and is a seamless platform for managing multiple safety and security functions.Group COO of CriticalArc, Darren Chalmers-Stevens says:“I'm delighted to welcome Anne to the CriticalArc team. Anne's proven track record in the higher education sector, and her intimate knowledge of university campus safety operations, strengthen further our credibility and demonstrate our continued focus on supporting universities in transforming their offerings.“Through real-time coordination and response, SafeZone empowers police and campus safety teams to act more quickly and effectively to deal with incidents of any scale. SafeZone also provides operational insights and post-incident learnings, allowing continuous improvement of officer performance and optimization of future response.For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to or email ....

