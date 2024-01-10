LIVE UPDATES: Gazans Desperate For Humanitarian Assistance Amid Israeli Bombing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: More than 23,200 Palestinians have been killed and the number of injured nears 60,000 as Israel continues to pound central and southern Gaza.

The Wafa news agency also reported that Palestinians have been killed in al-Zuwayda, al-Maghazi and Deir el-Balah due to the occupation forces' attacks.

UN also stated that shelling was once again reported near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, yesterday. It further stated that three doctors remain at the hospital, one emergency doctor and two surgeons, while all staff members and many patients were evacuated from the facility on January 7 due to intense fighting in its vicinity.

[7:15pm Doha Time] Video: Israeli army shoots 3 Palestinians, killing 1, without provocation

West Bank: Security camera video from a West Bank village shows a young man standing in a central square when he is suddenly shot and drops to the ground.

Two others rushing to his aid are also hit, leaving a 17-year-old dead, moments before Israeli military jeeps roll in.

An AP review of the video and interviews with the two wounded survivors showed Israeli soldiers opened fire on the three when they did not appear to pose a threat.

[4:05pm Doha Time] 12 injured in Israeli raid on Nablus

The Red Crescent reported that 12 Palestinians have been injured after Israeli forces stormed the occupied West Bank city of Nablus and besieged its Old City.

At least 10 people were injured, including two 16-year-olds shot in their lower extremities. A 70-year-old woman suffered a panic attack and was treated in the field.

Five people were also arrested.

[2:55pm Doha Time] Death toll in Gaza rises to 23,357

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says that 23,357 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. At least 59,410 others have been wounded.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry said 147 Palestinians were killed and 243 wounded.

About 8,000 are missing under the rubble and presumed to be dead, but are not counted as part of the official death toll.

[10:42am Doha Time] 'Palestinian people are here to stay'

Riyad Mansour, the UN Palestinian ambassador, told the UN General Assembly his people are“being slaughtered,” with entire families killed and stressed“the horrors need to end and the only way to end them is a ceasefire”.

“The whole world is calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” he said, accusing Israel of“destroying everything to make Gaza unlivable”.

But he added:“The Palestinian people are here to stay.”

Israel's far-right cabinet ministers have repeatedly called for the“voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from Gaza.

Mansour said:“This assault is without precedent in modern history – in the scale and pace in the killing of children, of UN personnel, of medical and rescue teams, of journalists.”

[9:56am Doha Time] WHO: Aid arriving Gaza but too little, too late

The World Health Organization (WHO) called Wednesday for improving access to the Gaza Strip to help besieged civilians, noting that the amount of relief arriving Gaza is "too little...too late," particularly in the north.

WHO Emergency Medical Teams Coordinator Sean Casey affirmed that there is an desperate need for humanitarian assistance, particularly food, across Gaza, particularly in northern areas.

[8:30am Doha Time] Shelling reported near Al-Aqsa Hospital, where three doctors remain: UN

The UN says that shelling was once again reported near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on January 9. Virtually all staff members and many patients were evacuated from the hospital on January 7 due to intense fighting nearby, but one emergency doctor and two surgeons remain at the facility.

According to the latest UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) situation report, 126 Palestinians were killed in Gaza and 241 injured in a 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

UNOCHA also reports:

On January 9, 131 trucks with supplies entered Gaza through the Rafah and Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) border crossings.

Only 15 out of Gaza's 36 hospitals are partially functional, according to the WHO.

At least 330 Palestinians, including 84 children, have been killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) declared that“nowhere is safe” in Gaza after five-year-old girl was killed when an Israeli shell struck a shelter in Khan Younis, housing more than 100 MSF staff and their families.

[8am Doha Time] Hope amid horror as Red Crescent celebrates births in Jabalia

Two babies were delivered safely at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society's (PRCS) medical facility in northern Gaza's Jabalia, an area that has seen some of the heaviest bombardments since the beginning of Israel's war on the territory.

“Both newborns and their mothers are in good health,” the PRCS said in a post on social media alongside photos of the infants and smiling Red Crescent volunteers.

“Proud of our volunteers who persist in their humanitarian work, providing healthcare services for civilians in northern #Gaza, especially those deprived of medical services due to the hospital being out of service,” the PRCS said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that“no part” of the medical system in Gaza has been left untouched by the war.

“From the killing and detention of medical professionals to the lack of essential equipment and supplies, the impact of ongoing hostilities have contributed to the total shutdown of most hospitals in Gaza,” the ICRC said.