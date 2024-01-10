Qatar Banking Sector Assets Reach QR1.946 Trillion In Nov 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Qatar banking sector total assets went up 0.4% MoM (up 2.2% in 2023) in November 2023 to reach QR1.946 trillion.
The total loan book edged lower by 0.2% MoM (up 1.4% in 2023), while deposits inched up 0.2% MoM (-1.8% in 2023) in the month of November 2023. The public sector pushed the overall credit lower. As deposits went up in November, the LDR declined to 129.7% vs. 130.3% in October 2023.
The overall loan book was slightly down 0.2% in November 2023. Total public sector loans declined 2.5% MoM (-4.1% in 2023). The government segment (represents ~27% of public sector loans) was the main drag for the public sector with a drop by 9.0% MoM (-15.2% in 2023), while the semi-government institutions' segment declined by 5.4% MoM (+23.9% in 2023).
However, the government institutions' segment (represents ~66% of public sector loans) moved up 0.8% MoM (-0.8% in 2023).
Total private sector loans went up 0.8% MoM (+4.2% in 2023) in November 2023.
The consumption and others, general trade and services segments were the main drivers for the private sector loan rise.
Consumption & others (contributes ~21% to private sector loans) increased 2.2% MoM (+7.7% in 2023), while general trade (contributes ~21% to private sector loans) went up 1.7% MoM (+7.6% in 2023), and services (contributes ~31% to private sector loans) moved up 1.0% MoM (+10.1% in 2023).
However, the real estate segment (contributes ~20% to private sector loans) went down 1.0% MoM (-6.5% in 2023) in November 2023.
Outside Qatar loans edged up by 0.2% MoM (-2.7% in 2023) during the month of November 2023.
Non-resident deposits increased 1.3% MoM (-5.2% in 2023) in November 2023. Public sector deposits went up 0.4% MoM (-5.4% in 2023) for the month of November 2023.
Looking at segment details, the government segment (represents ~29% of public sector deposits) increased by 4.4% MoM (-10.4% in 2023).
However, the government institutions' segment (represents ~55% of public sector deposits) went down 0.8% MoM (-6.3% in 2023), while the semi-government institutions' segment declined 2.0% MoM (+9.0% in 2023) in November 2023.
Private sector deposits moved lower by 0.3% MoM (+2.5% in 2023) in November 2023.
On the private sector front, the companies & institutions' segment went down slightly by 0.5% MoM (-1.9% in 2023), while the consumer segment edged down by 0.2% MoM (+6.8% in 2023) during November 2023. Qatar banking sector loan provisions to gross loans was at 3.9% during both November and October 2023. Qatar banking sector liquid assets to total assets was at 31.4% in November 2023, compared to 31.1% in October 2023.
