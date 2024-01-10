Qatar Chamber Organises 175 Activities, Hosts 70 Trade Delegations In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) said that 2023 was a year rife with activities and achievements for the Chamber, especially following the remarkable success of Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World Cup. In a statement issued by the Chamber, it said that this success came after more than a decade of meticulous preparations at the state level, resulting in numerous benefits and advantages that significantly contributed to the progress of the national economy.

These achievements align with the country's commitment to realizing its national vision for 2030. The Chamber also said that in the past year, members of the Chamber's Board of Directors were elected for the seventh session (2023-2028).

In 2023, the Chamber continued its role in representing and protecting the interests of the private sector and communicating with the relevant authorities in the state.

It sought to solve all the challenges that might hinder the private sector's hoped-for role in the country's development process.

It continued to support and develop the business sectors in the country, and work to encourage investment in Qatar and promote the Qatari economy, the investment climate, and the opportunities available for investment in the country.

The Chamber also noted that it continued to equip its new headquarters on the“Boulevard” in Lusail, indicating that the transfer to the new building is expected to take place soon.

In 2023, the Chamber issued during the past year and until the end of December 92529 transaction (electronic and non-electronic), 46984 certificates of origin, including 40879 electronic certificates and 6105 non-electronic certificates.

It also issued 5 ATA carnet, and 25 TIR Carnets 'Transports Internationaux Routiers or (International Road Transport)', pointing out that the total number of QC members until the end of December reached 84840 members, with 5708 new affiliates joining.

Throughout the year, the Chamber organised and participated in over 175 events and hosted 70 meetings for foreign delegations. These included 10 meetings with heads of state, as well as delegations accompanied by heads of government, ministers, government officials, and representatives of international institutions and chambers of commerce from various countries.

During these meetings, they discussed strengthening cooperation relations between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts in various countries of the world.

Additionally, the Chamber participated in over 26 external events, organised and took part in more than 15 forums and conferences, and signed memorandums of understanding with 10 counterpart entities and chambers of commerce.

Moreover, the Chamber convened three joint business council meetings between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts from countries around the world, including the Qatari-Saudi Business Council, which was held on the sidelines of the 'Made in Qatar 2023' exhibition.

In 2023, the Chamber participated in several exhibitions, foremost of which is the ninth edition of the Made in Qatar exhibition in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which was held under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with the participation of 450 companies and factories at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.