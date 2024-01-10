QIB Launches Digitisation Of Debit Cards Service

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, announced the launch of an enhancement to its award-winning Mobile App, revolutionising the way customers manage their Debit Cards.

In a significant stride towards further digitisation, QIB has provided customers with the ability to view their Debit Card information, such as the 16-digit card number, expiry date, and CVV, in the Mobile App without the need to have the physical card. The card details are displayed after OTP verification and in two separate steps, enhancing the security of the card information and providing convenience to the cardholder.

With the newly introduced feature, QIB has now digitised all its Debit, Credit, and Prepaid Cards required for online shopping directly from the Mobile App in a secured environment. This added layer of convenience ensures a streamlined experience for online transactions and eliminates the need for QIB customers to carry any physical cards for their shopping needs, by simply adding and using the digital cards in the digital wallet of their choice.

D Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said:“QIB continues to lead the digital banking scene in Qatar, and the introduction of this feature marks a significant leap in simplifying online transactions for our customers. This new feature enhances flexibility in digital transactions and leverages cutting-edge technologies that will contribute to reshaping the digital banking landscape, focusing on meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

Available on App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN.

The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions and to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely. In addition, QIB customers can open a new account, apply for personal financing, a Credit Card, or open additional accounts instantly via QIB Mobile App.