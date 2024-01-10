Center For Community Investment’S Leadership Development Program Announces 16 Fellows Focused On Resilient, Equitable Communities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 16 Professionals Earn Their Place at Leading Systems Change in the Community Investment Field

Washington, DC, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Community Investment (CCI) , a sponsored project at Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, is pleased to announce the selection of its fifth cohort of Fulcrum Fellows. These 16 dynamic changemakers will participate in a 13-month action-learning program that equips leaders with the community investment, racial equity, and adaptive leadership knowledge and skills to ignite lasting change in communities. They will join a growing, network of leaders who are committed to advancing racial equity and supporting disinvested communities to achieve their environmental, social, and economic priorities.

This year's Fellows span the country from California to Maine and Florida to Colorado, using their work in affordable housing, climate resilience, philanthropy, and community and economic development to spark more resilient, equitable communities.

Over the course of the hands-on, intensive fellowship, Fellows will build their skills in adaptive leadership and community investment; apply systems thinking to tackle racial inequities and economic marginalization; and use the Capital Absorption Framework to create and execute a robust pipeline of investable, high-impact opportunities that address inequities. Each Fellow will also pursue a meaningful effort in their community that will rely on investment capital to succeed and that has the potential to change how the community organizes and deploys community investment.

“Communities across the country face a host of interlocking challenges, from structural racism and the inequitable distribution of resources to climate change to the expiration of post-pandemic federal funding supports. This is a critical moment for building and deploying the community investment and leadership strategies that will help these exceptional Fulcrum Fellows achieve the visions of their communities,” said CCI Executive Director Robin Hacke.

The 16 fellowship recipients are:

Kate Ansorge

Director, Shared Equity Housing Managing Director of Real Estate Solutions

Chicago IFF

Chicago, IL

Carrie Blumert

County Commissioner

District 1, Oklahoma County

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Dontá Council

Community and Economic Development Advisor

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia

Khaliff Davis

Managing Director, Structured Lending and Investing

Reinvestment Fund

Atlanta, Georgia

Swati Ghosh

Vice President, Insights and Innovations

New Growth Innovation Network

Seattle, Washington

Trené Hawkins

Program Officer

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Amanda Hughes

Executive Director

Stanislaus 2030

Modesto, California

Anita Kumar

Director, Collaborative Health Equity Practice

Bay Area Regional Health Inequities Initiative

Oakland, California

Nola Miguel

Executive Director

Globeville Elyria Swansea Coalition & Tierra Colectiva

Denver, Colorado

Ahmed Mori

Vice President of Community Economic Development

Catalyst Miami

Miami, Florida

Nneka Onwuzurike

First Deputy of Business and Neighborhood Development

City of Chicago Mayor's Office

Chicago, Illinois

Christa Stoneham

Chief Executive Officer and President

Houston Land Bank

Houston, Texas

Tosha Tabron

Social Investment Officer

The Kresge Foundation

Detroit, Michigan

Sima Thakkar

Senior Director of Health and Climate Equity

Raza Development Fund

Phoenix, Arizona

Daniel Wallace

Chief Investment Officer

Coastal Enterprises, Inc.

Brunswick, Maine

Regina Celestin Williams

Executive Director

SV@Home

San José, California

The Fulcrum Fellowship is one of several CCI programs working to ensure all communities have the capital needed to thrive. To learn more about CCI's Fulcrum Fellowship and our first four cohorts of Fellows, visit

.

###

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR COMMUNITY INVESTMENT

The Center for Community Investment (CCI) , a sponsored project at Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, works to ensure that all communities, especially those that have suffered from structural racism and policies that have left them economically and socially isolated, can unlock the capital they need to thrive. Our work is supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and The California Endowment. centerforcommunityinvestment | @C4CInvest

ABOUT ROCKEFELLER PHILANTHROPY ADVISORS

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) accelerates philanthropy in pursuit of a just world. Continuing the Rockefeller family's legacy of thoughtful, effective philanthropy, RPA is a global nonprofit at the forefront of philanthropic growth and innovation, with a diverse team of experienced grantmakers with significant depth of knowledge across the spectrum of issue areas. Founded in 2002, RPA has grown into one of the world's largest philanthropic service organizations and has facilitated more than $4 billion in grantmaking to more than 70 countries. RPA currently advises on and manages more than $600 million in annual giving by individuals, families, foundations, and corporations. RPA also serves as a fiscal sponsor for over 100 projects, providing governance, management, and operational infrastructure to support their charitable purposes. rockpa | @RockPhilanth

CONTACT: Janelle Julien Center for Community Investment 2404630578 ...