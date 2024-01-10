Famous Former“Toby's Cup” In Phillipsburg, NJ Sold At Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The local community will be thrilled to have a quality operator located here.” - Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co, NJ, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company , in collaboration with strategic marketing partner A.J. Willner Auctions , is excited to reveal the results of the highly-anticipated auction for the iconic redevelopment site located along Route 22 famously known as the local landmark, "Toby's Cup," in Lopatcong Township, Phillipsburg, NJ. Acting on behalf of the Superior Court of New Jersey, it was sold on Thursday, December 14, 2023, with active online participation from multiple bidders.



The auction culminated with the property being sold for a contract price of $605,000. The winning bidder was EFM Windmill Properties LLC, a statewide franchise also famous for their hot dogs. Windmill has five different locations in New Jersey to include Belmar, Asbury Park, Red Bank, North Long Branch and West End Long Branch.



"This was the prefect buyer for this famous site," said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. "The local community will be thrilled to have a quality operator located here."



Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is a premier full-service real estate and auction company specializing in the sale of unique properties, including commercial, residential, industrial, and luxury estates. With a legacy of excellence dating back over 50 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co provides innovative marketing solutions and expert guidance to clients throughout the auction process. Visit today.



