Qatar's Al Rawi Hopes For Repeat Of Historic Asian Cup Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar amazed the football fraternity with their brilliance at the 2019 Asian Cup in the UAE to claim their maiden title in continent's flagship competition.

Al Annabi displayed a clinical performance throughout the tournament winning seven straight games including the final in which they defeated hot favourites Japan 3-1.

The goal which Al Annabi conceded against the four-time champions in the title clash was the only time when goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb was beaten in the tournament. Striker Almoez Ali also made the headlines setting the new Asian Cup record of highest number of goals in a single edition with his tally of nine goals.

It was unarguably Qatar's best-ever performance in a major tournament.

Qatar's Bassam Al Rawi during a training session.

Recalling the historic triumph, defender Bassam Al Rawi, who was part of the winning squad, said Qatar can repeat the glory for which players are ready to give their best.

“It was a great title win, we delighted everyone. Hopefully, we will repeat the Asian Cup triumph at our home and in front of our fans,” said Al Rawi, who took Qatar into the quarter-finals of the UAE 2019 with a spectacular goal against Iraq in 1-0 Round of 16 win.

Coached by Marquez Lopez, Qatar will begin their title defence with tournament's inaugural game against Lebanon on Friday at the iconic Lusail Stadium before playing against debutants Tajikistan and China in Group A.

“All our focus is currently on our opening match which is very important. We will take one match at a time. Certainly, our title defence will be tough as Asian teams have evolved but we are confident,” the Al Rayyan star said at Al Messila Resort, where Al Annabi are staying.

“We are looking forward to huge support from our fans in the tournament which will be crucial.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Jassem Gaber said team's moral is high ahead of the title defence.

“We are ready for the tournament with the aim to retain the title in front of our fans. Of course, we will take the tournament step by step,” said the Al Arabi player.

“We have experienced and talented young players in the team. All of us are aware of the responsibility and we are determined to give a strong performance.”

Qatar as hosts failed to leave a mark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup making group stage exit after losing all their three matches. Midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem admitted pressure will be there when Qatar will defend their title.

“Pressure is part of football and everyone must try to deal with it and enjoy the game. The situation is also different this time,” the Al Rayyan player said while hoping team for a repeat of UAE heroics.