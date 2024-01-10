Bashir Al Bashir, D Fala Win Gold As Doha International Arabian Horse Show Ends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Bay stallion Bashir Al Bashir, owned by Abdullateef Basheer Reja Al Rasheedi and bred by Ajman Stud, claimed gold in the Senior Stallions Championship ahead of Tahan Ghaleb and Mansour Al Khor which won silver and bronze respectively on the final day of the Doha International Arabian Horse Show 2024 on Monday.

The winning team of D Fala which won gold in Senior Mares Championship at the 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show 2024. PICS: Juhaim/QREC

At Qatar Equestrian Federation's outdoor arena, The Senior Mares Championship was won by D Fala. The 2016 Qatar-born grey mare is owned by Al Salem Stud and bred by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud and logged 304 points, ahead of silver winning Ashadiya (300) and bronze winner E.M. Queen Desert (297).

In the Junior Colts' class, Bahi Al Jaham, owned by Qatar's Al Jaham Stud and bred by Ebrahim Yusuf ES Al Romaihi, emerged best with a total score of 270, ahead of Kassar Raghdan (219-silver) and Hamza Al Shahania (232-bronze).

Chestnut filly Mzoon Al Diriyah, owned by Mesfer Mohammed MA Al Hajri, claimed gold in the Junior Fillies' Championship while J Shamasi won silver, and Sab'ah Al Shahania the bronze.

The Yearling Colts' class championship was won by Saudi Arabia-born Qaysar RJ of Al Rajhiah Stud. Aesar Al Wajba took the silver while the bronze went to Zayed Al Jumail.

Al Khashab Stud's MHS Sora was adjudged best in the Yearling Fillies' Championship while Aysha EV won silver and Nouf Al Jumail the bronze.

The Doha International Arabian Horse Show is an ECAHO 'B' show and the championship winners qualify for upcoming A shows at Katara and Old Doha Port.