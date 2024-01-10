Nearly 900,000 Tickets Sold For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Nearly 900,000 tickets have been sold for the upcoming Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tournament, announced the local organising committee.

Hassan Rabea Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee announced this in a press conference held in Doha today, January 10, 2024.

The official further stated that over 2,000 media personnel will be involved in the media coverage of the tournament that begins in two days starting on January 12, 2024.

He also stated that there are over 6,000 volunteers from 107 nations already working to make this a memorable Asian Cup.

The much-awaited continental championship will kick off this Friday, with a stunning opening ceremony and an opening match between hosts Qatar and Lebanon at the iconic Lusail Stadium.

"We will benefit from the significant legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, making the Asian Cup a globally-influenced (World Cup-like) event," affirmed Al Kuwari during the press conference.