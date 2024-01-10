Al Khater Discusses Cooperation With Oman, Iran Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday separately with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar H E Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi and Ambassador of Iran to Qatar H E Ali Salehabadi.

During the meetings, they discussed cooperation between the countries and ways to develop them in various fields. Besides, she also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and a number of regional issues of common concern with the ambassadors.