Indonesia Embassy Presents Vibrant Cultural Extravaganza During AFC Asian Cup

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Indonesia in Qatar has unveiled an exciting lineup of cultural events happening across the country to mark the occasion of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Taking place from January 10 to February 10, the cultural festivities coincide with Indonesia's participation in the sporting event, featuring 24 nations in a competition held every four years. Indonesia, entering the tournament for the fifth time, is eager to make a mark by advancing beyond the group league and reaching the elimination rounds.

Ali Murtado, Head of the Socio-Culture Division at the Embassy of Indonesia in Qatar, emphasized the significance of the Asian Cup beyond the sports arena.



“The 2023 Asian Cup holds special significance for the Indonesian Embassy, extending beyond the celebration of the Indonesian National Team's return after a 15-year hiatus from this quadrennial event. Additionally, it serves as a prime opportunity to intensify our promotion of Indonesian Culture and Tourism in Qatar,” he told The Peninsula.

“Our involvement goes beyond the sidelines where we unequivocally support our team; we are gearing up to present a series of cultural performances at various locations across Qatar, including Katara Cultural Village, Doha Expo, Stadium Fan Zone, and Lusail Boulevard. This initiative aims to spotlight Indonesian tourism, culture, and the creative economy.”

The Embassy and its diaspora planned to showcase over 20 cultural performances at various locations in Qatar, including Katara Cultural Village, Doha Expo, Stadium Fan Zone, and Lusail Boulevard. Murtado shared details about today's“Hello Asia” event at Lusail Boulevard, where the embassy will open the Indonesian Pavilion, serving as a base camp for fans.

“Hello Asia” will run from today, January 10 until February 10 and features captivating parades, vibrant markets, ethnic cuisines, and colourful folklore performances. The Lusail Boulevard will also feature 'Country Zones' along the 1.3 km. stretch. There will be 24 country zones, such as Qatar, China, India, South Korea, and Lebanon to name some.

Fans of Team Garuda will have unique opportunities to interact with the Indonesian team, including a meeting on January 10 at the Indonesian Ambassador's Residence. Additional events include the Indonesian Cultural Concert at Katara on January 12; Indonesian Cultural Performance pre and post match, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, on January 15, 19, 24, 30, and February 3 respectively.

The cultural extravaganza extends to the Doha Expo, featuring Indonesian Cultural Performances on January 13 and February 3, and a Street Performance at Katara on February 1 and 8.