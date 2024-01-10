MATCH Hospitality To Exceed All Expectations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The official hospitality sales for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 exceeded all expectations and the same will be the case in the AFC event commencing on January 12, Friday. Currently the team behind this service are now preparing to greet and treat and tantalise guests from all over Asia for this footballing extravaganza.

David Dimbylow, Senior Head of Hospitality Operations for MATCH Hospitality Asia, the company appointed by the Asian Football Confederation to deliver the Official Hospitality Program for the forthcoming Asian Cup Qatar 2023, said that since March, they have been preparing for the said event.“The core project Operations team is made up of 14 specialists of various disciplines regarding major event hospitality guest experience planning and operational delivery.



David Dimbylow, Senior Head of Hospitality Operations for MATCH Hospitality Asia

When asked about how does the game day pan out, he said:“Match Day itinerary starts very early for the service providers and our onsite teams which include final deliveries of material and the most delicate of food produce overnight and final distribution of material and produce within the stadium hospitality service areas. Then hospitality guests' doors open 2 hours prior to the match kickoff where hosts and catering staff will be ready to welcome our VIP clients.”

On the set-up of menu, he said that the menu development and engineering start at the concept stage where principles are set.“Then this progresses with the prospective candidates to provide the services during the tender phase. The whole process takes at least 6 months including workshop sessions to ensure the reality of the menu delivery and service concept are aligned with our exacting standards and expectations.”

Moreover, he explained that there are various levels of provision and service including: The Super Pearl: the most luxurious experience. A bespoke a la carte restaurant concept curated by some of the best in the business. It is located right on the halfway line with the best views.

Pearl Lounge: top lounge experience for the opening and final matches. Guests will be welcomed with gastronomic delights from specialist chefs at the live open kitchens with tailored live music performances and prime viewing seats on the halfway line; MATCH Private Suite: Exclusively private skyboxes with direct prime viewing seat access. Each Private Suite will have a dedicated service team ensuring the menus are served as preferred.

And, MATCH Business Seat: business lounge concept with great viewing seats serving up an extensive fusion menu alongside live entertainment and interactive installations; and MATCH Club, the casual lounge offering a grab and go street food style snack menu, with interactive entertainment. Making for a festive family environment.



Staff of Hospitality Operations of MATCH Hospitality.

On sourcing locally, he explained that their caterers do,“such produce as poultry, various type of vegetables and dairy products tend to be sourced locally then there are other products that are sourced from the GCC region to ensure carbon footprint is reduced and the local industry is supported.”

On the biggest changes Dimbylow seen for the past ten years, he said:“The shift in importance of the overall Guest Experience in sports hospitality over the last few years has been the biggest change. Due to social media and online exposure raising awareness and positively promoting sports hospitality experiences. Gone are the days of hot drinks and a soggy pie at half time although some of my fondest memories are made up of such simplicity back when I was a kid going to football matches in England with my father and uncle.”

Moreover, on the“left over” produce and material, he said that the team has sustainability initiatives with the suppliers and service providers.“These include recycling and composting processes. We also aim to provide future legacy opportunities for the furniture and equipment we have utilized for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and will be utilising again for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.”

Dimbylow's hospitality experience goes back to the early 2000s working on great British events such as Royal Ascot and the Open Golf. He started with MATCH as a consultant in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014. After the success of such a challenging event, he took on a full-time position in the production department with MATCH that overall has encompassed three Women's World Cups and three Men's World Cups with plenty of events in between taking me all over the globe in the last nine years.