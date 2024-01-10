AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony Will Be A Surprise: Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
#Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: A special surprise awaits at the opening ceremony of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, said the officials of the local organising committee.
Hassan Rabea Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee announced this in a press conference held today, January 10, 2024.
Read Also
Lusail Stadium set for opening match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Tesla models arrive in Qatar, popup store to open tomorrow Nearly 900,000 tickets sold for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023
"The opening ceremony of the tournament will be a surprise for everyone. There would be special events organized for fans," he said.
The opening ceremony will commence at 5pm on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the iconic 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium. This will be followed by an opening match at 7pm, which will see defending champions and hosts Qatar play against Lebanon.
The gates of Lusail Stadium will open at 2pm, five hours ahead of the opening match.
MENAFN10012024000063011010ID1107705892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.