AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony Will Be A Surprise: Official

Doha, Qatar: A special surprise awaits at the opening ceremony of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, said the officials of the local organising committee.

Hassan Rabea Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee announced this in a press conference held today, January 10, 2024.



"The opening ceremony of the tournament will be a surprise for everyone. There would be special events organized for fans," he said.

The opening ceremony will commence at 5pm on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the iconic 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium. This will be followed by an opening match at 7pm, which will see defending champions and hosts Qatar play against Lebanon.

The gates of Lusail Stadium will open at 2pm, five hours ahead of the opening match.