Doha Metro Announces Service Updates For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro has announced a few changes to its metro and metrolink services for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The operating hours of Doha Metro and Lusail Tram will start at 12pm on Friday, January 12, 2024, for the opening of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

This was stated on their official social media channels.

It further announced that its metroexpress service at Sport City will operate from Al Waab QLM, shelter 2 during the tournament.

Metrolink services in certain areas have also been updated during the AFC Asian Cup.

The M311 metrolink service will operate from Al Sudan Bus Station instead of Sport City Station.



The M202 and M203 metrolink services will operate from Qatar National Library Station, shelter 1, instead of the Education City station during the tournament.

Meanwhile during a press conference held today, January 10, 2024, Faisal Al-Moftah, the Mobility and Logistics Executive Director of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee said,

"We have 37 metro stations to transport fans, five tournament stadiums connected to the metro, and four stadiums connected by private transport buses."

He further stated that 600 environmentally friendly buses will serve the media and fans during the tournament, in addition to 81,000 parking spaces around the nine stadiums hosting the AFC Asian Cup.