Qatar Cabinet Approves Third National Development Strategy

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed Their Excellencies the new Ministers, congratulating them for the precious trust placed on them by the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and wishing them success in performing their duties. His Excellency expressed his thanks and appreciation to the former ministers for their appreciated efforts in serving the nation and the citizens.



His Excellency stressed the need to intensify efforts to continue the development renaissance witnessed by the country in various fields, under the third national development strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First, approval of the draft third national development strategy (2024-2030).

Second, approval of a proposal to introduce some amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law promulgated by Law No. (20) of 2019.

Third, approval of the proposal to celebrate International Education Day in the State of Qatar.

Fourth, the Cabinet reviewed the memorandum of the General Secretariat of the Shura Council on the Council's desire regarding the wild environment, and the views of the Ministries of Environment and Climate Change and the Municipality in that regard, and took the appropriate decision regarding it.

Fifth, the Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify the following:

1- An agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt regarding the elimination of double taxation concerning taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.

2- An agreement for joint cooperation in the fields of health and medical sciences between the government of the State of Qatar and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

3- A memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation in the areas of empowering women and people with disabilities between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of South Africa.

Sixth, the Cabinet approved the following:

1- A draft agreement for cooperation in the fields of culture and arts between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

2- A draft agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

3- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of social development and the family between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Kingdom of Morocco.

4- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of security and crime control between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Rwanda.

Seventh, the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- The fifth periodic report on the results of the work of the National Counter-Terrorism Committee.

2- A report on the results of participation in the 39th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC).

3- A report on the results of participation in the 5th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.