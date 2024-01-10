Youth Committee At Al Kharaitiyat Sports Club Organizes“You Are Number One” Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the slogan,“Encourage your team” The Youth Committee at Al Kharaitiyat Sports Club organized the“You Are Number One” event, coinciding with the near start of the Asian Football Cup, hosted by the State of Qatar.

This event aims to encourage young people and football fans to encourage the national team and sports teams, and to make young people aware that the fans are number one in sports

The event was attended by the youth of the Annabi Stadium Initiative, and pictures were taken and sports meetings and discussions were held with the players of the Sunni groups and the coaches of the Al Kharaitiyat Sports Club.

Burgundy scarves and tickets were distributed to attend the opening matches of the Asian Football Cup.

These events, which were organized at Al Kharaitiyat Club, are supervised by the Ministry of Sports and Youth and encourage public attendance and encouragement of sports.