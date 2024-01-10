Malarvadi Competition Winners Felicitated

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Malarvadi Children Organisation Rayyan Zone felicitated the winners of various competitions conducted for children up to thirteen years of age at a special function.

In Asmaul Husna and Dua contest Muhammad Saeed, Adhn Zainab and Sayan Sajid in the Senior Category, Muhammad Ishan Shameer, Mehwish Mohammad Mansoor and Afia Afsal in the junior category bagged the first, second and third positions respectively.

Minha K won first place in the summer holiday travelogue competition, Aiza Fathima Raroth got the second while Muhammad Ajlan Sabeer got the third position. Lahan Fizzan Sabeer and Ayman Showki were awarded the consolation prize.

Centre for Indian Community (CIC) Rayyan Zone Vice President Suhail Shanthapuram, Secretary Abdul Jaleel MM, Zonal Executive Members Muhammad Rafeeq Thangal and Siddique Vengara distributed the prizes to the winners. Unit Coordinators of Malarvadi Rayyan zone was also present.