Dreny & Partners Leads Egyptian Legal Deal Market With $2.2Bn Transactions In 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dreny & Partners, a leading Egyptian law firm, announced its outstanding achievements in the Corporate and Capital Market fields throughout the year 2023, closing more than 30 transactions worth $2, and dominating the Egyptian deal market.

The firm, known for its unwavering commitment to excellence, demonstrated unparalleled expertise and dedication in navigating the complexities of the transactions, introducing unique and distinctive structures to the financial services in Egypt. With a stellar track record, the firm facilitated numerous high-profile deals, advising a diverse portfolio of clients, including prominent real estate developers, mortgage finance providers, financial leasing, major consumer-based finance players, telecom, as well as food & beverage; solidifying its position as a trusted partner in this sector.

As a result, the firm received several awards and rankings from internationally renowned legal directories, where it was ranked as a Top Tier firm by IFLR 1000 and Legal 500 for its innovative approaches, legal acumen, and ability to navigate evolving market dynamics in the capital markets and financial services landscape.

Imane Raouf, Partner and Head of the Capital Markets and Financial Services Department, said:“I am profoundly grateful for the dedication and brilliance of our team, each member has played a pivotal role in orchestrating several groundbreaking transactions, showcasing proficiency and expertise in structuring and executing complex deals. Their collective efforts position the team as a trusted advisor in the ever-evolving landscape of DCM, where they continue to celebrate numerous achievements.”

Raouf added:“Together, we have not only met but exceeded expectations, cementing our position as leaders in the Capital Markets field.”

Motaz Dreny, Founder & Managing Partner and Head of M&A and Corporate Department, commented:“2023 has been a landmark year for the firm, showcasing excellence, integrity, and success in every legal endeavor undertaken. Our journey is a testament to the power of collaboration and unwavering commitment, underscoring our pledge to deliver unparalleled legal services, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism, which reinforce our standing as a top-tier firm in the legal arena.”

El Dreny further added:“I extend my gratitude to every member of the D&P family for their hard work, unwavering dedication, and passion which fuel the success of our firm. Special thanks to our clients for their continuous trust, and congratulations to them for their successful closings. Here's to a future marked by sustained success and collective excellence.”